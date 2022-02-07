Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $60,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,472,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $198.51 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $245.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

