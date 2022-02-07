Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE KRG traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. 34,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,867. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 584.66%.
Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.