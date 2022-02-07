Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,274,000 after acquiring an additional 61,922 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,768,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $111,817,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRG traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. 34,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,867. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 584.66%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.