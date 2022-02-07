Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $517.34. 11,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,167. The company has a 50-day moving average of $530.16 and a 200-day moving average of $489.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.