Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Buys 21,623 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.9% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 151.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 434.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 189.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of SPTI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.25. 750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,059. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19.

