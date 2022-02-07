Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,394 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 167,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,233,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 732.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.73. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

