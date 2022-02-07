Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Price Target Increased to €47.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from €46.00 ($51.69) to €47.00 ($52.81) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Konecranes from €45.00 ($50.56) to €44.00 ($49.44) in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS KNCRY traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 180. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. Konecranes has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

