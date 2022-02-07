Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,140 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up 3.6% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 4.75% of Kornit Digital worth $316,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,016,000 after buying an additional 995,964 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $42,002,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $15,272,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 59.4% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 272,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,512,000 after acquiring an additional 101,729 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,746. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $181.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.47 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.61.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.