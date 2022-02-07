K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €17.10 Price Target at UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €17.10 ($19.21) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.04) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.00 ($16.85).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR SDF traded up €0.43 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €18.65 ($20.96). The company had a trading volume of 2,777,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €8.03 ($9.02) and a one year high of €18.97 ($21.31). The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.30.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.