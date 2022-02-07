Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Market Cap Reaches $139,327.98

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $139,327.98 and $126.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002718 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

