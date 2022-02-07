Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Down 3.7%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.39 and last traded at $67.98. 1,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 722,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.95.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

