Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5,839.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,539 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter.
IJK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.20. 1,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,421. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.09.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
