Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5,839.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,539 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.20. 1,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,421. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.