Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,345,000 after purchasing an additional 471,308 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.67. 1,113,373 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

