Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 113,076 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,076 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $185,000.

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 800,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,620,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

