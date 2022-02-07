Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 29,960 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,960 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,001 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,114 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,047,000 after purchasing an additional 767,522 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.55. 12,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

