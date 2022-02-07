Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target Increased to GBX 343 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 315 ($4.24) to GBX 343 ($4.61) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 406 ($5.46) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.50) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 338.25 ($4.55).
Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 286.60 ($3.85) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £17.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 248.95 ($3.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.17). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 293.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 283.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
