Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Lendlease Group stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $10.98.
About Lendlease Group
