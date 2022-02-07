Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Lendlease Group stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

