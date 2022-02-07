Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Leslie’s updated its FY22 guidance to $0.97-$1.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.64. 5,491,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Leslie’s by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Leslie’s by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Leslie’s by 456.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,882 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

