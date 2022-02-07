Leuthold Group LLC Acquires 109 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $147.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.06.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

