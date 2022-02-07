Leuthold Group LLC Has $11.10 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.4% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH opened at $483.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $475.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $455.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

