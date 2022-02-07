Leuthold Group LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,990 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in UBS Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on UBS. DZ Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Shares of UBS opened at $20.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.