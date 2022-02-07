Leuthold Group LLC Invests $4.85 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 156,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $152.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $137.38 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $450.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

