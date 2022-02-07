Leuthold Group LLC Raises Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises 0.9% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

