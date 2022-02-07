Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.0% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 298,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens upped their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $446.26 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $440.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

