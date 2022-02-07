Leuthold Group LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,902,000 after acquiring an additional 662,508 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $66.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

