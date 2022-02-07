Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,417 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $247,302,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 102.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,011 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $46,188,409,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7,307.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,814,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5,370.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,365,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.69 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

