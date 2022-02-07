Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Piper Sandler

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.87.

LSPD opened at $31.52 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

