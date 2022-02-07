LINKA (LINKA) Trading Up 14.1% This Week

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $1.88 million and $4,491.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00042835 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00109702 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

