Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 0.35% of Lithia Motors worth $33,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after acquiring an additional 369,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after acquiring an additional 359,430 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,347,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $285.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.29.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

