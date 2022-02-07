Lithia Motors (LAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.99 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LAD opened at $285.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.02 and a 200-day moving average of $319.93. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Several analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.29.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
