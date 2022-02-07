Lithia Motors (LAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.99 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LAD opened at $285.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.02 and a 200-day moving average of $319.93. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Several analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.29.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

