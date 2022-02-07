Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT Lowered to $307.00 at Robert W. Baird

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.60.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS opened at $254.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.80 and a 200 day moving average of $288.66. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total transaction of $1,375,630.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total value of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,437 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,091. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.