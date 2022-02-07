LNZ Capital LP Invests $1 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Enphase Energy makes up about 1.4% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $140.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.07. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

