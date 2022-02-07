LNZ Capital LP Invests $18.06 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 230,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,060,000. NextEra Energy accounts for 26.0% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 104.6% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 903,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after purchasing an additional 461,829 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 143,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 45,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 30,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

NEE opened at $76.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

