Lobstex Price Tops $0.0479 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $330,424.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,126,592 coins and its circulating supply is 23,051,166 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

