Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.49. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $6.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $26.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.64 to $27.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $28.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.19 to $28.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,353,000 after buying an additional 306,752 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 34,026.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 67,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.67 on Monday, hitting $392.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,904. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.