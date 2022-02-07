Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.66

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 17218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 855.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 241.8% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 312,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 221,282 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 65.2% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 74,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.