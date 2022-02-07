L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($488.76) to €450.00 ($505.62) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €430.00 ($483.15) to €450.00 ($505.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.67.

LRLCY stock opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.02. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $97.48.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

