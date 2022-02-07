Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Luna Innovations reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Luna Innovations stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. 381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,913. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $228.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

