Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. UBS Group raised shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 58,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.89. Lyft has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,839 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 62.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

