Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Natixis grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 138.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,106,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,712. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.70.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $400.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $465.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

