Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

NYSE CMS opened at $64.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.34%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

