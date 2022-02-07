Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after buying an additional 97,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,836 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $175.00 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.19 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.79 and its 200 day moving average is $166.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

