Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,255 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,106,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Regions Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Regions Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Regions Financial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 42,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Shares of RF opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

