Mackay Shields LLC Sells 92 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 19.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET opened at $122.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.67.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.88, for a total transaction of $12,573,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $788,340.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 805,800 shares of company stock worth $139,581,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.