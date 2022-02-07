Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 89.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 15.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $94.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

