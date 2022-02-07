Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $6.30 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 112.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Eagle Materials worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,918,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,166,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $850,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,415 shares of company stock worth $2,707,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $142.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day moving average is $150.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.