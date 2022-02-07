Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,665,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Lovesac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 174.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 9.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,780,000 after buying an additional 106,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 107.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 179,722 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOVE stock opened at $49.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $746.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 2,407 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $204,667.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,626 shares of company stock worth $13,447,444. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

