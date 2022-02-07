Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 11,095 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Southern Copper by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $63.21 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

