Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 432 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Primerica worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $153.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.31. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.78 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

