MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 418,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 150,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 663,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,481. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.13.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

