Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSGE opened at $70.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.56. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

